Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (TRIP) Expected to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 10th. DA Davidson analyst T. White now forecasts that the travel company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush set a $48.00 target price on Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

Shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock opened at $58.67 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $60.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 117.53, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.88.

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The travel company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock news, Director Dipchand Nishar sold 3,497 shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $199,748.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,125.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 5,235 shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $300,803.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,403.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,768 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,932 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,074 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $44,411,000 after purchasing an additional 55,142 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,645,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 185,108 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 46,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 395.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 146,300 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

