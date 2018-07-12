Trinseo S.A. Expected to Earn Q2 2018 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share (TSE)

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Trinseo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trinseo’s Q3 2018 earnings at $2.21 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TSE. ValuEngine downgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Trinseo from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. MED restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Trinseo stock opened at $71.55 on Thursday. Trinseo has a 12 month low of $57.70 and a 12 month high of $85.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.27.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.15. Trinseo had a return on equity of 59.08% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Trinseo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter worth $202,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter worth $206,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter worth $209,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter worth $292,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trinseo news, insider David Phillip Stasse sold 6,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total transaction of $507,349.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.71%.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics segments.

