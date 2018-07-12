Travelport Worldwide Ltd (TVPT) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 189,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,630 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Travelport Worldwide were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Travelport Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Travelport Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $804,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Travelport Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Travelport Worldwide by 669.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 443,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after buying an additional 385,471 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Travelport Worldwide opened at $19.57 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -17.08, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.25. Travelport Worldwide Ltd has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $20.30.

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $677.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.04 million. Travelport Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 45.82% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. analysts expect that Travelport Worldwide Ltd will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 6th. Travelport Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TVPT. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Travelport Worldwide from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Imperial Capital set a $22.00 target price on Travelport Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered Travelport Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen set a $19.00 target price on Travelport Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Travelport Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

In other Travelport Worldwide news, insider Matthew Minetola sold 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $114,630.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,813.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Travelport Worldwide Company Profile

Travelport Worldwide Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a travel commerce platform that offers distribution, technology, payment, and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It facilitates travel commerce by connecting travel providers with online and offline travel buyers in a business-to-business travel platform.

