TransGlobe Energy (TGA) Stock Price Up 0%

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL)’s share price rose 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.34. Approximately 51,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 441,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

TGA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TransGlobe Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised TransGlobe Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TransGlobe Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $237.56 million, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.83.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.22). TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $52.95 million for the quarter. equities research analysts predict that TransGlobe Energy Co. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in TransGlobe Energy in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 58.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 660,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 243,649 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 2,297.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 839,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 804,231 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 16.9% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 159,600 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,387,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 38,102 shares during the period. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra production sharing concessions.

