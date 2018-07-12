Traders Sell Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (FOXA) on Strength (FOXA)

Investors sold shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $83.64 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $145.50 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $61.86 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A traded up $0.21 for the day and closed at $49.77

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Get Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $92.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in the 1st quarter worth approximately $623,227,000. OZ Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,991,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,520,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,278 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 6,070,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,069,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

About Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.