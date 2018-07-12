Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,212 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 973% compared to the typical volume of 113 put options.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued a “line” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

In other news, SVP Laurie Keating sold 1,563 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $164,177.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,257.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,178,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $854,909,000 after acquiring an additional 62,999 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,834,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,656,000 after acquiring an additional 223,199 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 921.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,148,000 after acquiring an additional 819,160 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $44,067,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 227.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 348,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,515,000 after acquiring an additional 242,098 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALNY opened at $105.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.61 and a quick ratio of 14.61. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $70.76 and a 52 week high of $153.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 2.69.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.06. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 565.20% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.82 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

