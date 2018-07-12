Tp Icap (TCAP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Numis Securities

Numis Securities upgraded shares of Tp Icap (LON:TCAP) to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning. They currently have GBX 340 ($4.53) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Tp Icap in a research report on Friday, June 8th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Tp Icap from GBX 600 ($7.99) to GBX 560 ($7.46) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Tp Icap in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.66) price target on shares of Tp Icap in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Tp Icap in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 509.78 ($6.79).

Tp Icap opened at GBX 259.70 ($3.46) on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Tp Icap has a 12-month low of GBX 438.79 ($5.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 560.60 ($7.46).

In related news, insider Michael C. Heaney purchased 20,000 shares of Tp Icap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 443 ($5.90) per share, for a total transaction of £88,600 ($117,960.32).

Tp Icap Company Profile

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. The company operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics.

