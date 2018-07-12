TNB Financial Has $462,000 Position in Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

TNB Financial cut its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. TNB Financial’s holdings in Eaton were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 123.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,050,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,886,000 after buying an additional 1,132,033 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 64.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,774,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,852,000 after buying an additional 692,220 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 209.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 997,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,702,000 after buying an additional 674,949 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,679,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 24.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,101,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,870,000 after buying an additional 603,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $404,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,666.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 9,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $786,011.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,618.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,088. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.13.

NYSE ETN opened at $75.76 on Thursday. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $69.82 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.