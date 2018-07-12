Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,514 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 6.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 20.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 16,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 33,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Shares of Thor Industries opened at $99.18 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.89 and a 12-month high of $161.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Thor Industries declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 20th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.87%.

THO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $124.00 target price on shares of Thor Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.13.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles segments. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, and Basecamp trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, A.C.E., Alante, Precept, Greyhawk, and Redhawk trade names; and luxury Class A motorhomes under Insignia, Aspire, Anthem, and Cornerstone trade names.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.