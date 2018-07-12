TFS Financial (TFSL) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

TFSL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFS Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of TFS Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of TFSL stock opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. TFS Financial has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 0.42.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). TFS Financial had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $76.31 million during the quarter. equities analysts expect that TFS Financial will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 8th. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 212.50%.

In other news, Chairman Marc A. Stefanski sold 12,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $204,508.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 239,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,776,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $100,510.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,233,234.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFSL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,940,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,936,000 after acquiring an additional 375,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 210,702 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 163,833 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 379,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 138,191 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 114,236 shares during the period. 10.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

