Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 46.3479762796491 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms have commented on TEVA. Vetr lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.71 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries opened at $23.75 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat . Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $33.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.28. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 18.59% and a negative net margin of 72.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Roberto Mignone acquired 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.24 per share, for a total transaction of $14,430,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

