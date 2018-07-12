Tesla (TSLA) Earning Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tesla earned a news sentiment score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the electric vehicle producer an impact score of 44.0144367699153 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $318.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Tesla has a one year low of $244.59 and a one year high of $389.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 40.72% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post -10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.61.

In other news, VP John Douglas Field sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.27, for a total value of $1,077,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,531,736.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $343.19 per share, with a total value of $18,875,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

