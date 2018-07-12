Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Insider Thomas E. Powell Sells 5,200 Shares

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) insider Thomas E. Powell sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total transaction of $1,421,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,730.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Teleflex opened at $276.15 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $197.72 and a 52 week high of $288.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $587.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.29 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 16.19%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Swann raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $309.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $293.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,940,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,259,811,000 after purchasing an additional 231,477 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,489,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $379,838,000 after purchasing an additional 15,069 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 23,599.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,181,159 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,175 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Teleflex by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 579,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $155,310,000 after purchasing an additional 179,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $99,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

