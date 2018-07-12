Telecom Italia (TI) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

Telecom Italia (NYSE:TI) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, thefly.com reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TI. ValuEngine cut Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Telecom Italia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Telecom Italia from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Telecom Italia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.36.
Shares of TI stock opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. Telecom Italia has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Telecom Italia Company Profile
Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin, and South America. It offers landline and mobile telecommunications, voice, messaging, data, Internet, and broadband services for consumers, as well as for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, public sector clients, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.
