Telecom Italia (TI) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

Telecom Italia (NYSE:TI) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, thefly.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TI. ValuEngine cut Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Telecom Italia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Telecom Italia from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Telecom Italia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.36.

Shares of TI stock opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. Telecom Italia has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TI. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Telecom Italia by 816.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 96,214 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Telecom Italia by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 242,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 30,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Telecom Italia by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 25,394 shares in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin, and South America. It offers landline and mobile telecommunications, voice, messaging, data, Internet, and broadband services for consumers, as well as for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, public sector clients, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

