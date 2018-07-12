Teladoc (TDOC) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Monday. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teladoc’s Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Teladoc from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Teladoc to $48.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Teladoc to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Teladoc to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $46.00 target price on shares of Teladoc and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Teladoc opened at $62.70 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 0.41. Teladoc has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $65.65.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The health services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $89.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.77 million. Teladoc had a negative net margin of 41.06% and a negative return on equity of 20.40%. Teladoc’s revenue was up 109.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Teladoc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 13,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $821,382.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,334.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Hirschhorn sold 69,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $3,037,485.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,336.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,531 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,158. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Global Thematic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc during the 1st quarter valued at $51,465,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Teladoc by 997.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 515,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $20,782,000 after acquiring an additional 468,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,971,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $173,252,000 after acquiring an additional 342,715 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 722,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,170,000 after acquiring an additional 311,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Teladoc during the 4th quarter worth $10,265,000.

Teladoc, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

