Team (TISI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Team (NYSE:TISI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Team, Inc. is a professional, full-service provider of specialty industrial services. Team’s current industrial service offering encompasses on-stream leak repair, hot tapping, fugitive emissions monitoring, field machining, technical bolting, field valve repair, NDE inspection and field heat treating. All these services are required in maintaining high temperature, high pressure piping systems and vessels utilized extensively in the refining, petrochemical, power, pipeline, and other heavy industries. Team’s inspection services also serve the aerospace and automotive industries. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Team from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Team from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Team from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Team currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Team opened at $22.20 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com . Team has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The stock has a market cap of $712.20 million, a PE ratio of -56.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.47). Team had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $302.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Team will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TISI. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Team by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Team by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Team by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Team by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Team by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the period.

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TeamQualspec Group (TeamQualspec), TeamFurmanite Group (TeamFurmanite), and Quest Integrity. The TeamQualspec segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, eddy current testing, and alternating current field measurement services.

