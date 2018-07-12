SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research firms have commented on SXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on SunCoke Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on SunCoke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SXC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 224.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 108,084 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 74,754 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,188 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 20,865 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,444,996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,256,000 after purchasing an additional 193,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $12.98 on Thursday. SunCoke Energy has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $896.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 1.14.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $350.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.