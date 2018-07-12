Suedzucker (SZU) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) received a €22.00 ($25.58) target price from research analysts at Commerzbank in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 82.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. equinet set a €11.70 ($13.60) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.20 ($15.35) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €14.99 ($17.44).

Shares of Suedzucker opened at €12.03 ($13.99) on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Suedzucker has a twelve month low of €14.59 ($16.97) and a twelve month high of €23.97 ($27.87).

About Suedzucker

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

