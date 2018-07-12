Stock Traders Buy High Volume of VF Put Options (VFC)

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 7,195 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,433% compared to the typical volume of 284 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, May 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VF in a report on Monday, May 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of VF to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VF in a report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.27.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $83.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.49. VF has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $85.15.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. VF had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. research analysts predict that VF will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is 61.74%.

In other news, VP Kevin Bailey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $1,161,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,886.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Guerrini Martino Scabbia sold 20,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,690,073.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,721,488.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,900 shares of company stock valued at $17,948,688. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in VF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of VF by 6.1% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of VF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,051 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in shares of VF by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 96,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

