Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Alliance Data Systems (ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,121 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,133% compared to the typical volume of 172 call options.
ADS stock opened at $242.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.78. Alliance Data Systems has a 1 year low of $192.02 and a 1 year high of $278.33.
Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 61.30% and a net margin of 10.44%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 21.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Alliance Data Systems news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, purchased 2,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $542,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $201.27 per share, with a total value of $25,158,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 330,246 shares of company stock valued at $66,585,860. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,115,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $663,153,000 after purchasing an additional 55,274 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 974,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,477,000 after purchasing an additional 468,310 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 969,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,465,000 after purchasing an additional 633,865 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 403,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,843,000 after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 9,617.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,935,000 after purchasing an additional 394,910 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ADS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.53.
Alliance Data Systems Company Profile
Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.