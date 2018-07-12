Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Alliance Data Systems (ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,121 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,133% compared to the typical volume of 172 call options.

ADS stock opened at $242.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.78. Alliance Data Systems has a 1 year low of $192.02 and a 1 year high of $278.33.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 61.30% and a net margin of 10.44%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 21.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 11th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, purchased 2,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $542,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $201.27 per share, with a total value of $25,158,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 330,246 shares of company stock valued at $66,585,860. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,115,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $663,153,000 after purchasing an additional 55,274 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 974,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,477,000 after purchasing an additional 468,310 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 969,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,465,000 after purchasing an additional 633,865 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 403,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,843,000 after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 9,617.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,935,000 after purchasing an additional 394,910 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.53.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

