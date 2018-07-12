Stipend Trading 20.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. Stipend has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and $12,201.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00006561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stipend has traded down 20.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stipend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.73 or 0.03403450 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00909910 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00027164 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00030812 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00036985 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00075304 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00043093 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00027780 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018990 BTC.

About Stipend

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 7,108,849 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff

Stipend Coin Trading

Stipend can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.