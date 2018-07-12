Stemline Therapeutics (STML) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on STML. ValuEngine downgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright set a $38.00 price target on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Stemline Therapeutics alerts:

Stemline Therapeutics opened at $16.70 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Stemline Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $20.55.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.02. sell-side analysts anticipate that Stemline Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Stemline Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Sofinnova Ventures Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, myelofibrosis, and acute myeloid leukemia; and is in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

Receive News & Ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stemline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.