Standpoint Research Upgrades McKesson (MCK) to Buy

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) was upgraded by stock analysts at Standpoint Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MCK. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Leerink Swann set a $160.00 price target on shares of McKesson and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of McKesson to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. McKesson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.70.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $134.70 on Tuesday. McKesson has a 52 week low of $131.43 and a 52 week high of $178.86. The company has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $51.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that McKesson will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Erin M. Lampert sold 868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $123,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64 shares in the company, valued at $9,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 85,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $808,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

