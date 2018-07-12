SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (FEU) Stake Lessened by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEU) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,891 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.11% of SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 19,249 shares during the period.

Get SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF opened at $33.68 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $38.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were issued a $0.6289 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 18th. This is an increase from SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF Profile

SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Stoxx 50 ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the STOXX Europe 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the largest companies across all components of the 20 STOXX Europe 600 Supersector Indexes.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEU).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.