SPDR S Tr/S&P 500 BUYBACK ETF (SPYB) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S Tr/S&P 500 BUYBACK ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYB) by 133.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S Tr/S&P 500 BUYBACK ETF worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S Tr/S&P 500 BUYBACK ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S Tr/S&P 500 BUYBACK ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S Tr/S&P 500 BUYBACK ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,421,000.

Shares of SPDR S Tr/S&P 500 BUYBACK ETF opened at $64.38 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. SPDR S Tr/S&P 500 BUYBACK ETF has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $67.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th were paid a $0.2133 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR S Tr/S&P 500 BUYBACK ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

