Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR) Share Price

Media stories about Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fluor Co. (NEW) earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the construction company an impact score of 45.0845264457563 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

FLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.32.

Fluor Co. (NEW) opened at $48.84 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $62.09.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Fluor Co. (NEW) had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other Fluor Co. (NEW) news, Director Peter J. Fluor purchased 50,000 shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.54 per share, with a total value of $2,227,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,285,484.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. The company's Energy & Chemicals segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services in the upstream, midstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, liquefied natural gas and pipeline markets.

