Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Shutterfly (SFLY) Share Price

News headlines about Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Shutterfly earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.2482084029794 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Shutterfly stock opened at $89.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 84.79 and a beta of 0.98. Shutterfly has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $100.34.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.02 million. Shutterfly had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. research analysts forecast that Shutterfly will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SFLY shares. BidaskClub lowered Shutterfly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterfly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Shutterfly to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Shutterfly to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In related news, CEO Christopher North sold 25,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $2,377,604.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,907,463.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael W. Pope sold 22,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $2,130,701.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,701.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,271 shares of company stock worth $14,548,559 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products and services primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions segments. It offers a range of personalized photo-based products and services that enable consumers to upload, edit, enhance, organize, find, share, create, print, and preserve their memories.

