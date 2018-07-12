Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Baozun (BZUN) Stock Price

Media stories about Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Baozun earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the technology company an impact score of 45.9561399708384 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms have commented on BZUN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Baozun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Vetr upgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.41 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.68.

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $57.61 on Thursday. Baozun has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $67.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.75 and a beta of 3.97.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Baozun had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $921.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Baozun will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, store operations, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

