Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Juniper Networks (JNPR) Share Price

Media stories about Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Juniper Networks earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the network equipment provider an impact score of 45.9128585129989 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNPR. OTR Global raised shares of Juniper Networks to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, June 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.81.

Shares of Juniper Networks opened at $28.13 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.04. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The network equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

In related news, VP Terrance F. Spidell sold 2,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $67,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Molinaro sold 6,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $168,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at $767,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,333 shares of company stock worth $769,483. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

