Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect MGIC Investment (MTG) Stock Price

Media headlines about MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MGIC Investment earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.9231496606067 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of MGIC Investment opened at $10.92 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. MGIC Investment has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $16.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.95.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 38.25%. The firm had revenue of $265.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTG. ValuEngine upgraded MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Bank of America downgraded MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

