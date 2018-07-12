Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect MGIC Investment (MTG) Stock Price

Media headlines about MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MGIC Investment earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.9231496606067 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.
Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:
- MGIC Investment (MTG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday (americanbankingnews.com)
- MGIC Launches Consumer Website Readynest (finance.yahoo.com)
- MGIC Investment June insurance in force up 7.2%, delinquencies down 13% (seekingalpha.com)
- MGIC Investment Corporation Schedules 2nd Quarter 2018 Earnings Call and Releases Monthly Operating Statistics (finance.yahoo.com)
- Stock Jumping Abnormally High: MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) (newburghpress.com)
Shares of MGIC Investment opened at $10.92 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. MGIC Investment has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $16.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.95.
MGIC Investment declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTG. ValuEngine upgraded MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Bank of America downgraded MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.
MGIC Investment Company Profile
MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.
Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.