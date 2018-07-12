Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 155,826 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $9,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 114.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 382.4% in the first quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Yoav Galin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $801,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $1,195,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 364,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,149,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 237,278 shares of company stock valued at $14,232,122. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. B. Riley set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Friday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of Solaredge Technologies stock opened at $51.90 on Thursday. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $70.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of -0.51.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $209.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, the United States, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company's DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers and inverters, as well as a cloud-based monitoring platform.

