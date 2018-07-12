SLM Solutions Group (AM3D) PT Set at €33.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) received a €33.00 ($38.37) target price from equities researchers at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.77% from the stock’s previous close.

AM3D has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. equinet set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Commerzbank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. HSBC set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SLM Solutions Group in a research note on Friday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €37.50 ($43.60).

SLM Solutions Group opened at €31.20 ($36.28) on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. SLM Solutions Group has a 52-week low of €29.31 ($34.08) and a 52-week high of €49.75 ($57.85).

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Machine Sales and After Sales. The Machine Sales segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines for selective laser melting.

