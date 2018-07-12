Simulations Plus (SLP) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $23.95 and last traded at $22.60, with a volume of 1661 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.65.

The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 26th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd.

In other news, Chairman Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $356,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,454,408 shares in the company, valued at $105,106,442.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Robert Kneisel sold 2,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $52,761.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,991 shares of company stock valued at $727,456 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 37,811 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.7% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 387,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 12.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 33,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $408.03 million, a P/E ratio of 52.50 and a beta of -0.60.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics of drugs administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments, which measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

