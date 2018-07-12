Short Interest in FTE Networks Inc (FTNW) Grows By 67.6%

FTE Networks Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FTNW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 29th, there was short interest totalling 66,971 shares, a growth of 67.6% from the June 15th total of 39,967 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,312 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on FTE Networks in a research note on Friday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

FTE Networks opened at $18.58 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. FTE Networks has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $26.25.

FTE Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:FTNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The company reported ($2.83) earnings per share for the quarter. FTE Networks had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 69.65%. The company had revenue of $108.54 million during the quarter.

About FTE Networks

FTE Networks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology-oriented solutions for smart platforms, network infrastructure, and buildings in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Technology, and Staffing. It also provides telecommunications solutions, including design, engineering, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of infrastructures, antennas, switching systems, and backhaul links, as well as fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable networks used for video, data, and voice transmission.

