Ship Finance International Limited (SFL) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,792,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,853 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Ship Finance International were worth $39,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ship Finance International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ship Finance International by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ship Finance International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ship Finance International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Ship Finance International by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 53,469 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 29,949 shares during the last quarter. 23.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SFL shares. Seaport Global Securities raised Ship Finance International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ship Finance International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

NYSE:SFL opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ship Finance International Limited has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $15.98.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $92.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.12 million. Ship Finance International had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 24.87%. Ship Finance International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Ship Finance International Limited will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.65%.

About Ship Finance International

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore supply vessels.

