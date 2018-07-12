Shake Shack (SHAK) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.14

Media coverage about Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Shake Shack earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 45.0452645801268 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shake Shack opened at $63.85 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 112.02, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.35. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $69.96.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $99.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.77 million. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. research analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.55.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 75,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $4,898,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,032 shares in the company, valued at $67,399.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 3,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,809 shares in the company, valued at $578,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,294,587 shares of company stock worth $77,931,070. Company insiders own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 27, 2017, it had 159 Shacks, including 90 domestic company-operated Shacks, 10 domestic licensed Shacks, and 59 international licensed Shacks.

