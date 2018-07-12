Sesen Bio (SESN) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SESN. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Sesen Bio to $3.50 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 26th.

SESN stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. Sesen Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.66.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. analysts expect that Sesen Bio will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

