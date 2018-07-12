Semafo Inc. (SMF) Receives C$5.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Semafo Inc. (TSE:SMF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.40.

SMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Semafo from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of Semafo in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial set a C$6.25 price target on Semafo and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.50 price target on shares of Semafo in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th.

Get Semafo alerts:

Semafo opened at C$3.80 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Semafo has a 52-week low of C$2.70 and a 52-week high of C$4.14.

Semafo (TSE:SMF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Semafo had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of C$79.26 million for the quarter.

About Semafo

SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the satellite deposits of Siou. It also holds 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.

Receive News & Ratings for Semafo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semafo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.