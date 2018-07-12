Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) SVP Alexander Cumbo Sells 33,782 Shares

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) SVP Alexander Cumbo sold 33,782 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.32, for a total value of $4,638,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,690 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SRPT opened at $137.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 12.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.98 and a beta of 1.34. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $176.50.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.31 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 83.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $643,000. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,056,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,196,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $88.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $96.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $84.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.98.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin.

