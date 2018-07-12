Rubicon Minerals (RMX) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.25

Rubicon Minerals Corp. (TSE:RMX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.24, with a volume of 292901 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Rubicon Minerals from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 13th.

Rubicon Minerals (TSE:RMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Rubicon Minerals

Rubicon Minerals Corporation engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in Phoenix Gold project located in the Red Lake gold district in northwestern Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in approximately 280 square kilometers of exploration ground in the Red Lake gold district; and approximately 900 square kilometers of mineral property interests in the Long Canyon gold district in the Nevada-Utah border.

