Royal Gold (RGLD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Per its latest update on the fiscal fourth quarter operations, Royal Gold sold roughly 64,000 gold equivalent ounces. Further, lower deliveries primarily owing to the temporary shutdown of the mill processing facility at Mount Milligan were mitigated by a slight inventory drawdown. It remains focused on allocating strong cash flow to dividends, debt reduction and new business. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, Royal Gold’s performance will bear the brunt of inadequate water supplies and lower processing rates at Centerra, resulting in deferred shipments, and deliveries of gold and copper. It is also exposed to a highly volatile gold price environment.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $103.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $102.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.50.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $91.54 on Tuesday. Royal Gold has a one year low of $77.69 and a one year high of $98.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.06, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Royal Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Gold news, CEO Tony A. Jensen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $1,902,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stefan Wenger sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $132,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,736 shares of company stock worth $4,252,805. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests. As of June 30, 2017, the company owned stream interests in 4 producing property and 2 development stage properties; and owned royalty interests in 35 producing properties, 18 development stage properties, and 135 exploration stage properties.

