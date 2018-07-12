Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B (RDSB) Receives GBX 2,717.37 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B (LON:RDSB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,717.37 ($36.18).

RDSB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.94) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,675 ($35.61) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Societe Generale set a GBX 2,750 ($36.61) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B from GBX 2,725 ($36.28) to GBX 2,750 ($36.61) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a GBX 2,800 ($37.28) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th.

RDSB stock opened at GBX 2,733.50 ($36.39) on Monday. Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B has a one year low of GBX 2,037 ($27.12) and a one year high of GBX 2,617 ($34.84).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 1.31%.

About Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

