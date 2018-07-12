Royal Bank of Canada Sells 23,704 Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,704 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $7,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. TLP Group LLC increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 39.3% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 470.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 18th. DA Davidson set a $60.00 price target on shares of Highwoods Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Shares of HIW opened at $51.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.78. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $41.34 and a 12 month high of $53.34.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $180.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.03 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $186,998.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,491.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fullyintegrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

