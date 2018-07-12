Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Tesla (TSLA) a $280.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $280.00 target price on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $265.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Tesla from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a top pick rating and set a $309.09 target price (down previously from $411.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $308.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $318.96 on Monday. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $244.59 and a fifty-two week high of $389.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.95). Tesla had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 40.72%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Tesla will post -10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $343.19 per share, with a total value of $18,875,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Douglas Field sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.27, for a total value of $1,077,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,531,736.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $3,198,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. FCG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 26.6% during the first quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4.5% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

