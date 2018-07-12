Rowan Companies (RDC) Given a $15.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 target price on Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

RDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Rowan Companies from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rowan Companies and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rowan Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rowan Companies and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rowan Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Rowan Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.34.

Rowan Companies stock opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. Rowan Companies has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 1.83.

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.03). Rowan Companies had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Rowan Companies will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Rowan Companies news, VP Richard Jason Anderson sold 6,000 shares of Rowan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $88,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rowan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rowan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rowan Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,159,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,076,000 after purchasing an additional 37,449 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rowan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $898,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rowan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rowan Companies

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

