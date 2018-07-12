Rotork (ROR) Price Target Increased to GBX 375 by Analysts at HSBC

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its price objective upped by HSBC from GBX 325 ($4.33) to GBX 375 ($4.99) in a research note published on Wednesday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ROR. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, June 11th. Peel Hunt downgraded Rotork to a hold rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.53) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rotork from GBX 310 ($4.13) to GBX 316 ($4.21) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rotork from GBX 260 ($3.46) to GBX 300 ($3.99) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 308.82 ($4.11).

Rotork stock opened at GBX 347.30 ($4.62) on Wednesday. Rotork has a 1-year low of GBX 221.30 ($2.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 306.80 ($4.08).

In related news, insider Jonathan Davis purchased 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 345 ($4.59) per share, with a total value of £1,438.65 ($1,915.39). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,330 shares of company stock valued at $431,219.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

