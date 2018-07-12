Ronald Allen Louks Sells 5,749 Shares of NantHealth Inc (NH) Stock

NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) COO Ronald Allen Louks sold 5,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $20,351.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,964.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ronald Allen Louks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 6th, Ronald Allen Louks sold 5,604 shares of NantHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $19,557.96.

On Sunday, May 6th, Ronald Allen Louks sold 7,005 shares of NantHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $23,887.05.

NantHealth opened at $3.18 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. NantHealth Inc has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $5.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). NantHealth had a negative net margin of 168.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.30 million. research analysts anticipate that NantHealth Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NantHealth in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of NantHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $5.00 price target on shares of NantHealth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of NantHealth in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. 5.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an evidence-based personalized healthcare company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care.

