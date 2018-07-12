River and Mercantile Group (RIV) Downgraded by Numis Securities to “Add”

River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV) was downgraded by research analysts at Numis Securities to an “add” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 365 ($4.86) target price on shares of River and Mercantile Group in a research report on Friday, July 6th.
River and Mercantile Group stock opened at GBX 271.60 ($3.62) on Thursday. River and Mercantile Group has a 12-month low of GBX 255.75 ($3.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 397 ($5.29).
River and Mercantile Group Company Profile
River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Group Limited. River and Mercantile Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom.
