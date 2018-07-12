River and Mercantile Group (RIV) Downgraded by Numis Securities to “Add”

River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV) was downgraded by research analysts at Numis Securities to an “add” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 365 ($4.86) target price on shares of River and Mercantile Group in a research report on Friday, July 6th.

River and Mercantile Group stock opened at GBX 271.60 ($3.62) on Thursday. River and Mercantile Group has a 12-month low of GBX 255.75 ($3.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 397 ($5.29).

In related news, insider Jonathan Dawson bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.62) per share, for a total transaction of £81,600 ($108,640.66). Also, insider Kevin Hayes bought 33,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.97) per share, for a total transaction of £99,302.54 ($132,209.48). Insiders have purchased a total of 85,840 shares of company stock worth $24,145,229 in the last quarter.

River and Mercantile Group Company Profile

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Group Limited. River and Mercantile Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom.

