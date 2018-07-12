Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.14

News articles about Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 45.1462851910499 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Sunday, May 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.89.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers opened at $32.87 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.56 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 83.95%.

In related news, insider Karl William Werner sold 4,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $169,349.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,757 shares in the company, valued at $169,349.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,107 shares of company stock worth $392,708. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

