Reviewing Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) and Ichor (ICHR)

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) and Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Skyworks Solutions and Ichor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyworks Solutions 1 5 22 0 2.75 Ichor 0 0 5 1 3.17

Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $116.04, suggesting a potential upside of 17.75%. Ichor has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.77%. Given Ichor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ichor is more favorable than Skyworks Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and Ichor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyworks Solutions $3.65 billion 4.91 $1.01 billion $5.98 16.48 Ichor $655.89 million 0.82 $56.45 million $2.41 8.73

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Ichor. Ichor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skyworks Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.1% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Ichor shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Ichor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Skyworks Solutions pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ichor does not pay a dividend. Skyworks Solutions pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ichor has a beta of 5.2, indicating that its stock price is 420% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and Ichor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyworks Solutions 22.69% 30.35% 26.54% Ichor 7.22% 35.86% 15.96%

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats Ichor on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company provides its products for automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable applications. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and South Korea. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning. It also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.